Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

