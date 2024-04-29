Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $7,187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

