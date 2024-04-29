Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $206.90 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

