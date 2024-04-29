Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

