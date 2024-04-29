Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $12.83 Average PT from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

ACET stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

