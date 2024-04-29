ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $349,348.22

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $349,348.22 and $10.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,515.60 or 0.99992781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00104112 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000352 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

