6,061 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

