5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

5N Plus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.