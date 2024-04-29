5,794 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Core & Main by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $1,805,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $57.32 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $4,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,067. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

