4,005 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $737.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.10. The firm has a market cap of $701.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.