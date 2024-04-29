3,276 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.0 %

WPC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

