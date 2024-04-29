2,644 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

MU opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,738,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

