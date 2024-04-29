2,625 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 142,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

