1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRCE

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 31.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.