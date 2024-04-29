1,842 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.78 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

