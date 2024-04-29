1,292 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $203.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

