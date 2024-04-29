10,545 Shares in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Bought by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

MILN opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

