WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.67.

Insider Activity at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

