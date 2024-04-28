WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. 1,945,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

