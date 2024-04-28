Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.79. 2,998,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

