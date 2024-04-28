Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 10.55% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CUT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.