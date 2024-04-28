Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. 146,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

