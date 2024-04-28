Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 145,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,526,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

