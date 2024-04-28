Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 327,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

