Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,491 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $561,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,679. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

