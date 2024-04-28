Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 679,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,655. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

