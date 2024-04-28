Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.17. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $122.96 and a 52 week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

