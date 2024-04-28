Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 66,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,723. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 814.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

