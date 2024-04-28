TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.690-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.69 to $3.86 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 1,873,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.