Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.950-7.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Terex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

