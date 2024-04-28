Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $635-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.55 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 7,696,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

