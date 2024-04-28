Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,414 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.6 %

IR opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

