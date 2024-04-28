Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Issues Earnings Results

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 EPS for the quarter, reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 19.11 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 15.17 and a 1-year high of SEK 22.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

