State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Hillman Solutions worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.74 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

