S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.85-14.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.25-13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.43 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.850-14.100 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $415.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.60.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

