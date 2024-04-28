Sonen Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

