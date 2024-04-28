Sonen Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,451 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after buying an additional 479,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 163,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 116,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

