Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Increases By 183.2%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 6,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $47.00.
Synaptogenix Company Profile
