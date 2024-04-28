Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Increases By 183.2%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 6,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

