Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 40.0%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.