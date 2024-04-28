Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Increases By 52.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
boohoo group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.