Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Increases By 52.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

