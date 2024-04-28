Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Decreases By 19.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

