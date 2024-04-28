Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Drops By 16.8%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.75. 251,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,008. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average of $321.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

