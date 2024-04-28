Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,205 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $76,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

CNQ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

