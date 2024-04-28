Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $78,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

