Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $86,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

