Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.19-14.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.78 and a 200 day moving average of $373.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

