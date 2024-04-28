Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,913 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 188,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,195. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

