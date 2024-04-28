Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 487,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,382. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

