Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 2,708,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,521. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

