Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,590. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

