Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,590. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.